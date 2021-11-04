Kansas Republicans part of 42 senators pushing to get rid of COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Senate Republicans now have an action plan to fight President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Forty-two senators are part of an effort to get rid of the mandate under the Congressional Review Act that can overturn certain federal regulations. It has the support of both Kansas senators.

“If I’ve learned one thing, that one virus doesn’t impact everyone the same way. and that’s why patients should have the right to sit down with their doctor to talk about COVID-19. What are the risks to me, to my health?” said Sen. Roger Marshall.

“The consequences in Kansas are really damaging, and I would ask the president to not be tone-deaf. President Biden, step forward and alter this, eliminate this mandate.”

Another group of senators, including Sen. Marshall, sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying they plan to block funding for the mandate.