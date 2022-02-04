TOPEKA, (KSNT) — Kansas Republicans are pushing to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a “controversial” redistricting map.

According to a spokesman for GOP leadership, it’s possible that they could take action “as soon as next week.”

“We’ll just have to wait and see what both chambers come up with and see where we end up,” Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, who sits on the House Redistricting Committee, said.

Gov. Kelly vetoed the map, called “Ad Astra” on Thursday, following pushback from Democrats and residents of the Kansas-City metro area.

This year, lawmakers are tasked with redrawing congressional districts. The map takes the northern half of Wyandotte County out of democrat Sharice Davids’ district. It also takes Lawrence, just one city in Douglas County, and adds it to the “Big First” congressional district, which is currently the western part of the state.

“It unfairly moves one city out of their own county to another district, and I think that really creates a problem,” Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, said.

On Friday, Ballard told Kansas Capitol Bureau that the map “limits the voting population” in the state’s swing congressional district.

Some opponents of the plan have also argued that the map is “gerrymandered,” a push from Republicans to limit the minority voice and to make it harder for Davids to keep her spot as the state’s only Democrat in Congress.

“Making this all about politics and not really looking at the numbers gets very confusing to the people,” Landwehr said. “Understand that we’ve got a numbers problem up there in our Wyandotte Johnson county area that we’re trying to juggle the best we can.”

Republicans would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the Governor’s veto. That’s 84 votes in the House and 27 in the Senate. The Kansas Senate approved of the redistricting plans in a vote of 26-9 on Jan. 21, and the House approved of it in a vote of 79-37 on Jan. 26.

Despite some lawmakers being absent in previous weeks, leaders say they’re “confident” they’ll have enough votes to take action. However, democrats can also gather support to sustain the veto.

“In order to sustain it, we need 42 votes. Of course, we have 39 democrats, so we’ll have to find three people,” Ballard said.

Disagreements over the map could ultimately lead to what happened in 2012 when the courts were tasked with drawing the new lines.

Rep. Landwehr said the map will most likely face legal challenges down the road.

“It’s probably inevitable to see a lawsuit no matter what we do because some people apparently just want to do that, to let the judges draw the map. And that will not be good for all of us,” Landwehr said.