WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — Kansas senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran wrote a joint letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to ban the U.S. purchase of Russian oil amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Additionally, the senators joined efforts to introduce a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil “should President Biden fail to act.”

“We write to urge you to immediately institute an embargo on all Russian energy exports pursuant to your authority under the ‘International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1702)’. We also urge you to encourage our allies and partners across the globe to take similar punitive actions against the energy exports of Russian President Putin’s Regime,” The senators wrote.

Sen. Moran said in a news release that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “must be a wake-up call to the Biden administration to maximize home-grown energy and not diminish America’s energy independence.”

Sen. Marshall said in the same news release that under the Trump administration, America was energy-independent, but “President Biden reversed course and turned hostile nations like Russia into America’s gas station.”

Yesterday, Canada announced that it had banned the import of crude oil from Russia.

In addition to Sen. Moran, Energy Committee Republican Leader Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Rick Scott (R-FL), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), John Hoeven (R-ND), and John Cornyn (R-TX) have cosponsored the bill.

Should it pass, the bill will remove Russian fuels from American supply chains. The prohibition in the bill would take effect 15 days after enactment and would exclude shipments that are already in transit at the time.