TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas’ state government and Judicial Center will be closed on Wednesday ahead of the approaching winter storm set to arrive Tuesday night.

A Declaration of Inclement Weather has been issued for Shawnee County, which orders that state offices in the county are to be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“Due to the potential for hazardous road conditions, snow, and cold temperatures, we are closing state offices in Shawnee County on Wednesday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

Forecasts of the upcoming winter storm show that snow will blanket much of the northeast part of Kansas with the city of Topeka and Shawnee County expected to receive around four to seven inches of snow. The possibility of sleet will only make road conditions more treacherous.

The declaration will go into effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 1 and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Road conditions will be assessed on Wednesday to determine if the declaration will be extended.

This declaration applies to all non-essential state employees in Executive Branch agencies under the Governor’s jurisdiction who are working in their offices located in Shawnee County. Those employees who are able to work from home have been instructed to do so.

The Kansas Judicial Center will also be closed on Feb. 2 but offices will continue to provide service through remote means. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments scheduled for Wednesday morning on the Jan. 31 to Feb. 4 docket. Arguments will be made on Zoom and livestreamed to the Kansas Supreme Court YouTube channel.

Other offices affected by the closure include the Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Supreme Court Law Library and the Appellate Reporter’s office in the Judicial Center. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator and the Kansas Lawyers Assistance Program office will also be closed. Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge.

Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers. Any other activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Employees for the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions and the Legislative Branch of Government are not included in this declaration. Their designated representative will make a separate declaration for those employees if appropriate.