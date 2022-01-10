Kansas State Legislative session begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas State Legislature is back in session as of 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
The Kansas State Legislature consists of a 125-member House of Representatives and a 40-member Senate. The Legislature convenes on the second Monday in January for an annual session and generally adjourns in early May.
A few of the major legislative issues facing Kansas lawmakers this session:
- Medicaid Expansion
- Legalize medical and recreational marijuana
- Axe the Tax on food
- President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates
For more information about the Kansas Legislature, go to About the Legislature.