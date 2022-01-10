Kansas State Legislative session begins Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas State Legislature is back in session as of 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

The Kansas State Legislature consists of a 125-member House of Representatives and a 40-member Senate. The Legislature convenes on the second Monday in January for an annual session and generally adjourns in early May.

A few of the major legislative issues facing Kansas lawmakers this session:

Medicaid Expansion

Legalize medical and recreational marijuana

Axe the Tax on food

President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates

