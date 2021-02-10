Kansas tax-cut fight revives memories of past GOP experiment

Kansas state Sen. Carolyn McGinn, left, R-Sedgwick, confers with Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, at the start of a debate over a Republican plan for cutting Kansas income taxes, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has denounced the plan as “particularly irresponsible” during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are struggling to contain their impulses to slash state income taxes.

They are conjuring memories of a past, nationally notorious GOP tax-cutting experiment as they try to enact some reductions over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.

Some Republicans worried Wednesday that action on a tax bill by the GOP-controlled Senate moved them a step backward in their efforts to provide relief to individuals and businesses paying higher state taxes because of federal tax changes in 2017.

Senators on Tuesday tripled the size of a GOP tax relief bill so that it would cost the state more than $1.3 billion in revenues over three years.