TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly executed her veto power Friday on two controversial bills.

Both House Bill 2304 and 2313 were vetoed by Kelly on April 14. Explanations were offered by Kelly for her decisions.

‘Born Alive’ bill

House Bill 2313 establishes legal protections for infants that are ‘born alive’ after an attempted abortion, requiring doctors to provide the same level of care as any newborn. The bill would also create criminal penalties and legal consequences for doctors that fail to provide immediate care.

This bill is misleading and unnecessary. Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine. The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients. Therefore, under Article 2, Section 14(a) of the Constitution, I hereby veto House Bill 2313. Gov. Laura Kelly

School Firearms Safety Training bill

House Bill 2304 would add firearm safety education programs to grades kindergarten through 12th grade. It would add the Eddie Eagle program from the National Rifle Association (NRA) to Kindergarten through to grade eight alongside hunter safety education courses from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to grades six through 12.