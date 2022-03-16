WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Our federal lawmakers are voicing their support for sending more military and humanitarian aid into Ukraine.

Senator Jerry Moran acknowledged to KSN about a rare moment of bipartisanship as Russia continues to attack, including airstrikes into Ukraine. However, not all lawmakers support a “no-fly zone.”

“It’s vital that we send a unified message to the thug Putin,” said Senator Moran.

In a one-on-one call with Senator Moran, he told KSN he supports deploying more U.S. forces on the ground to neighboring countries like Poland and Romania, to show a united front against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“I think it’s important for Russia to know that there is a significantly greater price to pay once they cross the line and enter and attack a NATO country,” said Moran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested the U.S. support a “no-fly zone” over Ukraine. It’s something President Joe Biden does not support.

Moran said he supports that “no-fly zone” with certain conditions.

“The challenge is to do it now, to be done several days ago weeks ago, but the way we do it is to help Poland and others who have Soviet-made aircraft that the Ukrainian pilots know how to fly so they can defend the airspace into their own country,” added Moran.

Lawmakers are united on sending more aid to Ukraine. Congresswoman Sharice Davids, D-KS-03 said, “I was moved by President Zelenskyy’s leadership as he addressed Congress from Kyiv, where he stands firmly alongside his people.”

Congressman Ron Estes, R-KS-04, said “my hope is that President Biden, along with our European allies, will work to quickly bring about a prompt resolution to this unjust invasion.



Other Republican lawmakers like Congressman Tracey Mann, R-KS-01 said “President Biden waited until he was forced to react—and did so without fervor.”

“Now some people have told me that the Russian economy is 25% energy dependent, maybe it’s 50% energy dependent, it’s great that we’re going to embargo the oil on its way, but there’s so much more we can do, short of boots on the ground,” said Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas.