WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Changes could be coming to how high schools in Kansas are classified for athletics.

The Kansas State Board of Education Wednesday voted 6-4 to advance the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) proposal to classify schools by not just enrollment but also by “other means.”

Private schools, such as Bishop Carroll, Wichita Collegiate, Bishop Miege, St. Thomas Aquinas, and others, continue to win a disproportionate number of state titles across all sports.

This plan would bump private schools up one classification in the state playoffs for better competition. One of the factors taken into account is the number of team state championships won over a five-year period.

Back in June, member schools voted 216-139 in favor of the private school multiplier.

“The students that I talked to, when I asked them, ‘Is this about winning? Is this about playing?’ And they said, ‘This is about not getting killed when you walk on the field. This is walking into a match knowing, knowing that you’re going to go down hard,'” Melanie Haas, Kansas Board of Education, said.

The proposal is now in the hands of the Kansas Legislature for next year’s session. For the full KSHSAA proposal, click here.