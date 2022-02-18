WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Transparency, or going too far? A bill up for debate in Topeka would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and activities online so parents can see them. This is just one of many bills some say would increase parent participation in their child’s education.

Republican State Senator and the chairman of the Education Committee, Molly Baumgardner, says she’s not sure if many of these transparency bills will be passed by the committee, at least not without being amended.

“They’re bills that are designed so that parents and community members have a sense of what are the materials being used and taught in our schools,” Sen. Baumgardner explained.

United Teachers of Wichita president, Brent Lewis, says these bills are not needed, “Really just seems to encourage one size fits all education for students who have a great variety of individual needs.”

Robert Castleberry is a fifth-grade teacher at Enterprise Elementary. He says he’s against all of the Transparency Bills.

“It seems like there is a lot of people who are willing to tell us what to do without asking us how we’re doing it,” Castleberry said. “When we’re the ones in the trenches, we’re the ones that work with these kids.”

Sen. Baumgardner added that this is going to be a long process.

“It’s going to take time and communication and what I refer to as ‘working the bill’ to make it so that voices have been heard and appropriate amendments have been made,” Baumgardner said.

She says it could be weeks before the Education Committee has a chance to even discuss these Transparency Bills because of what has been, and will be, a busy legislative session.