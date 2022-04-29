WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas lawmakers approved a plan to eliminate the grocery tax by 2025. Currently, the sunflower state has the second-highest sales tax on groceries, sitting at 6.5%.

The plan would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, dropping the tax to 4%.



“After you’ve had months of losing a little bit more, a little bit more every single month, this is going to take some pressure off,” said Jeremy Hill, Director of Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research.



Hill says low-income families have the most to gain.

“They’re much more very budget sensitive and then a higher share that goes to that grocery store. So reducing that creates a lot more cash into their pocket,” he explained.

The tax will be dropped to 4% next year and 2% the following year. Then be completely gone in 2025.

“For people who work and live paycheck to paycheck, a few extra bucks in the pocket, a few extra hundreds of dollars a year can make a huge difference in terms of having a comfortable and stable lifestyle,” said Derek Schmidt, Kansas Attorney General.



Kansas Governor Laura Kelly called the move a win for Kansans but is pushing for a sooner start date as grocery prices rise with inflation.

“I call on the legislature to move the implementation date up to July 1, 2022. We owe it to Kansans to get this done and get it done immediately,” she said in a statement.

Hill says even the Jan. 1 start date will make a difference.

“After they’ve gone through six, nine months, and actually, by the time 15 some months of just inflation continuing to erode their earnings and spending power, you know, coming into January will still give them some relief, you get some dollars back,” Hill said.

The next step is for Kelly to sign the bill.