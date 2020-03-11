Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Dem campaign

Breaking News
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday that he’s not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he said he’s looking forward to the debate scheduled Sunday with Biden.

