Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miamia, Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's top congressional allies, is denouncing an implication floated by a Fox News personality that he intended to sabotage the president by setting up a series of revelatory interviews with journalist Bob Woodward.

During an interview Thursday, the South Carolina Republican confirmed to The Associated Press that he had helped orchestrate an initial meeting between Woodward and Trump that ultimately led to Woodward’s upcoming book “Rage.”