Lone Kansas Democrat in Congress calls for Trump’s removal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The lone Democrat in the Kansas congressional delegation is calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Rep. Sharice Davids made her comments in tweets after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and interrupted the certification of Trump’s election loss.

Davids called late Wednesday on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and make Pence acting president.

Davids tweeted that Trump should be impeached over the failed insurrection in Washington but said there wasn’t enough time before he leaves office Jan. 20.

She said earlier that Trump had encouraged the mob violence.