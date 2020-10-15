Long lines greet early voters

Politics

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Early voting is underway in many states, and so far turnout has been huge.

The large turnout means reaching the ballot box may require some  persistence.

The wait times are often long.

“It’s very monumental. I think it’s a big election. It’s the biggest election of my lifetime so far,” says voter Ryan Saathoff. 

In Georgia, some voters said they waited four hours to cast ballots.

Election officials are working to cut down wait times.

“Yes we have seen some lines in some counties,” says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.  “Those with lines are adding equipment to deal with those issues.” 

Voters in Texas waited up to two hours in some locations.

