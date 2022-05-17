GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of Goddard, Hunter Larkin, stepped down from his position at the city council meeting on Monday, May 16.

Hunter Larkin (Courtesy: City of Goddard)

I would like to make an announcement in regards to this last weekend’s news article. I believe it’s important for me to recognize that even though, you know it’s hard to tame the political animal, the political beast sometimes, public perception is important to me. I believe that people of Goddard need to know where my heart is, and that I have the best interests of them in mind, and I want to be able to rest assure them and so as of right now, just temporarily, I plan on stepping down as mayor and handing it over to Larry Zimmerman, our vice mayor, and this also gives me a good opportunity to focus on statehouse race that I believe I have a new opponent in the audience with me and I’m looking forward to the great things that Goddard has in store in the future. So, thank you. and God bless you. Larry, it’s all yours.” Hunter Larkin

The news article Larkin refers to is “Money, politics and ethics collide in Goddard Larkin’s campaign for Statehouse,” written by Dion Lefler with The Wichita Eagle.

After Larkin walked away from the meeting, there was some confusion.

Goddard Mayor Larry Zimmerman (Courtesy: City of Goddard)

City Council Member Michael Proctor had asked if it was a resignation or temporary. Goddard’s new mayor, Larry Zimmerman, said it was a resignation.

Another council member noted that it had to be voted on. Someone made the motion to accept the resignation, and it was seconded. They had approved to accept Larkin’s resignation.

Zimmerman was the vice mayor of Goddard and is a current member of the city council. According to the City of Goddard’s website, Zimmerman has been a “long-time” council member and resident of Goddard. He was elected to serve on the Council for the 2020-2024 term and appointed to serve as vice mayor for 2022-2024 back in January.

To watch the city council meeting for the City of Goddard on Monday, May 16, click here.