TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers kicked off the first meeting on a final agreement to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas, Wednesday.

The plan is now being drafted under Senate Bill 12. It will include regulations for selling and distributing medical marijuana in the state.

A House and Senate conference committee for Federal and State Affairs met Wednesday to start negotiations on a final plan.

Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, who chairs the Senate Fed and State committee, told Kansas Capitol Bureau they’re working to draft a bill that can pass both chambers.

“We still got some time, if we don’t get it done this session … we still have a couple weeks when we come back for sine die to run that. But, I believe we’ll probably work hard the next few days trying to get a bill together,” Sen. Olson said.

The meeting on Wednesday wrapped up with the House and Senate chairs agreeing to set up another meeting time.