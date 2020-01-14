Moran signs onto proposal on dismissing impeachment articles

Breaking News
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump exit Marine One on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., as he travels to attend the College Football National Championship game in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has joined other Republicans in co-sponsoring a resolution that would allow senators to dismiss the House’s articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Moran announced Monday that he is co-sponsoring the resolution with Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley.

Fifteen other Republicans also are cosponsors, and they include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The resolution is Hawley’s response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in sending the two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial after the House approved them last month.

Pelosi sought to pressure senators into calling witnesses but plans to send the articles in the coming days.

