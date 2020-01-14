Moran signs onto proposal on dismissing impeachment articles

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran has joined other Republicans in co-sponsoring a resolution that would allow senators to dismiss the House’s articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Moran announced Monday that he is co-sponsoring the resolution with Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley.
Fifteen other Republicans also are cosponsors, and they include Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The resolution is Hawley’s response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s delay in sending the two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial after the House approved them last month.
Pelosi sought to pressure senators into calling witnesses but plans to send the articles in the coming days.
LATEST STORIES:
- World’s tallest firefighter located in Tennessee
- Los Angeles woman pleads guilty to transporting 60 pounds of meth to Kansas
- 2 officers who shot at teens were found to be justified
- Despite pricey tickets, Chiefs fans scramble to snag a seat to AFC Championship game
- Chiefs fans jump into freezing pond after team achieves win