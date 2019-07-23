Mueller makes last-minute request before Wednesday’s testimony

WASHINGTON (NBC) – One of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s longtime aides will appear alongside him during his highly-anticipated testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Mueller’s team made a last-minute request that Aaron Zebley be sworn in and testify with him during his scheduled hearings before Congress on Wednesday, a congressional source told NBC News.

Mueller is slated to testify on his report into Russian election interference for three hours before the House Judiciary panel, take a short break, then appear for two more hours before the members of the House Intelligence Committee. It is unclear if Mueller requested Zebley to appear as a witness at that second hearing as well.

A letter from the Justice Department on Monday specifically instructed Mueller not to provide testimony concerning the redacted portions of the public version of the report.

The letter clarified that “any testimony must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”

The Mueller report did not indict or clear President Trump on obstruction of justice.