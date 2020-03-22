Nations’s capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

1  of  103
Closings and Coronavirus changes
American Legion Post 180 Antioch Christian Church - Wichita Atwood United Methodist Church Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Central Community Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Nations’s capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

Politics

by: ASHRAF KHALIL and JACQUELYN MARTIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People visit the cherry blossom trees in full bloom at the tidal basin, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. Sections of the National Mall and tidal basin have been closed to vehicular traffic to encourage people to practice social distancing and not visit Washington’s iconic cherry blossoms this year due to coronavirus concerns. The trees are in full bloom this week and would traditionally draw large crowds. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — As signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation’s capital, officials in the District of Columbia are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Public officials are publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal. Health officials have said limiting public gatherings and keeping a distance of about 6 feet from others would help stop the spread of the disease which has sickened about 300,000 worldwide.

The Metropolitan Police Department closed down a a dozen different streets, bridges and traffic circles Sunday morning trying to limit the traditional crowds who pack the area around the Jefferson Memorial and the tree-lined Tidal Basin. The iconic cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday and should stay that way for about 10 days.

“It’s getting weirder and weirder,” said National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst of his unprecedented challenge to keep one of Washington’s crown jewels as empty as possible.

Officials are instead steering cherry blossom fans to their live bloom cam and virtual video tours of the Tidal Basin. “It’s educational and it gets you close to the blooms” said Karyn Le Blanc of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“These are strange times,” she added.

The crowds, Litterst said, have already been “a fraction of what we would see in a normal spring.” Friday’s crowd’s were “manageable” he said, but Saturday brought a surge in visitors that convinced authorities to take extraordinary steps.

It appeared to be working: At the Tidal Basin Sunday, visitors wandered in small clusters of three or four instead of larger groups. The multiple closures caused a few loud traffic snarls, but in some areas families with strollers enjoyed the newly pedestrianized streets. One man walked through the area in a white hazmat suit.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday pleaded with both residents and visitors to stay inside despite the sunny forecast. Washington’s Metro system closed down a pair of stations nearest to the Tidal Basin in the hopes of lessening crowds.

“Don’t treat this like a normal weekend, there will be more nice days,” Bowser said.

She declared a state of emergency and closed all schools through the end of April. Health officials here say the total number of infections in the nations capital now stand at 97, with the second virus-related death announced on Sunday. Washington’s tally doesn’t include people who may have been infected in Washington but live in nearby northern Virginia or southern Maryland.

D.C.-based celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres took to Twitter Sunday morning to plead for community compliance in avoiding the Tidal Basin. Under the hashtag #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge, Andres pledged to “cook a huge Paella for thousands of Washingtonians” next year if they kept the number down. His followers rallied around and started posting pictures of the cherry blossoms in their yards and neighborhood for all to virtually enjoy online.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

