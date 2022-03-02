LAWRENCE, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — New details have been released regarding a Kansas State Representative being arrested back in November when he refused to follow instructions during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m. when Senator Aaron Bailey Coleman, 21, was arrested in Lawrence by a Kansas State Trooper.

According to the newly released affidavit, Coleman was driving 91 mph in a 75 mph zone. The trooper also reported Coleman straddled the yellow line and drove more than halfway onto the left shoulder even though his right turn signal activated as he passed the trooper.

The trooper reported he put on his lights and sirens, but Coleman didn’t stop. Instead, he moved toward the right and drove in the center lane for a few seconds, moved into the third lane, then entered the exit ramp from Interstate 70 to McDonald Drive outside of Lawrence and activated his hazard lights. He said Coleman continued up the ramp, navigated the round-about, and pulled into a driving lane for garage access instead of parking in a marked space.

The affidavit shows Coleman abruptly got out of his car holding a black object in his hand.

The trooper reported he immediately put his car in reverse and backed up to create distance between his patrol car and Coleman. He got out of his car and drew his pistol, according to the court documents. He then ordered Coleman to get back into his car while pointing the pistol at him.

Coleman responded by holding the object high in the air, this is when the trooper noticed that the object was a cell phone. Instead of getting back in the car as ordered, Coleman bent over and put the phone on the ground. He then stood back up, put both hands over his head and said “Ok! Ok, man! Hands up! Don’t shoot! What do you want?! What’s going on?!”

The paperwork also reported Coleman exhibited erratic behavior.

Coleman was asked to walk to the back of his car, but instead, he walked in circles with his arms raised above his head while saying “Alight, man!” The trooper then ordered Coleman several more times to walk to the rear of his vehicle and place his hands on the trunk before he finally complied.

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman was arrested Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Overland Park on domestic battery charges.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and arrested Coleman and that’s when the trooper reported he recognized Coleman because he’d helped him change his tire a year before.

Coleman was charged with speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was also charged with domestic violence in October of 2021 in an unrelated case which revealed he also assaulted family members. He’s also been accused of revenge porn as a teenager, abuse of an ex-girlfriend, and a stalking case by an opponent’s staffer.

Monday the Kansas Democratic Party suspended Coleman for two years. It means he cannot participate in party events, serve in an elected or appointed capacity within the party, or using party resources for a campaign.