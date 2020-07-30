New Early Vote centers open across Sedgwick County ahead of the 2020 Primary Election

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Those in Sedgwick that wish to vote early now have more locations to choose from.
The Sedgwick County Election Office has expanded Early Vote Centers making 16 locations available for in-person early voting. Early Voting and advanced ballot drop off are available at The Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main. Street, STE 101) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours of operation at this location change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 1, and 8 a.m. to noon on August 3. Early voting will stop at Noon on August 3 for the Primary Election.
The Election Office added the additional voting locations open today for the Primary Election. Early voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30 – 31. Polling locations will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1.
Advanced mailing ballots can also be dropped off at any of the Early Vote Center locations. Election officials ask the public to bring a photo I.D. and wear a mask when entering polling locations.
SEDGWICK COUNTY EARLY VOTE CENTERS
- Bel Aire City Building
7651 E. Central Park, Bel Aire
- Goddard District Conference Center
315 S. Main, Goddard
- Grace Presbyterian Church
5002 E. Douglas Avenue, Wichita
- Haysville Community Library
210 Hays Avenue, Haysville
- Machinists Building
3830 S. Meridian Avenue, Wichita
- Park City City Hall
1941 E. 61st Street North, Park City
- Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
2727 E. 25th Street North, Wichita
- Reformation Lutheran
7601 E. 13th Street North, Wichita
- Sedgwick County Extension Office
7001 W. 21st Street North, Wichita
- SEIU Building
3340 W. Douglas Avenue, Wichita
- Sharon Baptist Church
2221 S. Oliver, Wichita
- St. Andrew’s Lutheran
2555 Hyacinth Lane, Wichita
- Valley Center Community Center
314 Clay, Valley Center
- Westlink Church of Christ
10025 W. Central Avenue, Wichita
- Woodland Lakes Community Church
770 S. Greenwich Road, Wichita
- Woodlawn Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Boulevard, Derby
