New Early Vote centers open across Sedgwick County ahead of the 2020 Primary Election

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Those in Sedgwick that wish to vote early now have more locations to choose from.

The Sedgwick County Election Office has expanded Early Vote Centers making 16 locations available for in-person early voting. Early Voting and advanced ballot drop off are available at The Sedgwick County Election Office (510 N. Main. Street, STE 101) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours of operation at this location change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 1, and 8 a.m. to noon on August 3. Early voting will stop at Noon on August 3 for the Primary Election.

The Election Office added the additional voting locations open today for the Primary Election. Early voting will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30 – 31. Polling locations will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 1.

Advanced mailing ballots can also be dropped off at any of the Early Vote Center locations. Election officials ask the public to bring a photo I.D. and wear a mask when entering polling locations.

SEDGWICK COUNTY EARLY VOTE CENTERS

LATEST STORIES: