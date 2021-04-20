New fiscal forecast for Kansas fuels GOP’s tax-cut dreams

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks with reporters after vetoing a plan from Republican legislators for cutting state income taxes, Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure would have saved taxpayers $284 million over three years, but the Democratic governor called it fiscally irresponsible. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials have issued a new, more optimistic fiscal forecast for state government and projected healthy cash reserves through June 2022. The new forecast Tuesday gave Republican lawmakers new ammunition in pushing for state income tax cuts over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.

The fiscal forecasters revised the state’s projections for tax collections during the current 2021 budget year, which ends June 30, upward by nearly 4%, or $304 million. The forecasters also made a small change in the projections for tax collections for the 2022 budget year, increasing the total by $38 million.

Legislative researchers projected that Kansas will have $1.15 billion in cash reserves on June 30.