One-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Aiken ahead of Democratic Primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Do Americans trust anyone or anything in public life these days?

Even after impeachment, ahead of the elections and amidthe coronavirus, some do, according to a new survey. President Donald Trump appears unharmed by his impeachment and subsequent Senate acquittal — in fact he received some of the highest marks of his presidency in the new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, though ratings remain more negative than positive. People don't even despise Congress quite as deeply as they once did, though a large majority still disapprove.