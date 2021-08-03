Partisan sniping marks Kansas redistricting before it starts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Partisan bickering among Kansas legislators over redistricting has intensified even before their first public hearings on how to redraw the state’s political boundaries.

Democrats are complaining that 14 town hall meetings across the state are scheduled over only five days next week. Each is an hour and 15 minutes and 10 of the events are during the day. Democrats see an attempt to limit public input.

Republicans accuse Democrats of politicizing the redistricting process and say additional virtual town hall meetings will be held during the fall. Lawmakers must redraw congressional, legislative and State Board of Education districts next year.