Wichita, KS (KSNW) East high school played its first successful season in 2020 reaching the quarterfinals for the first time since 1983, "We don't have a choice but to move on, we cant keep reminiscing," said senior wide receiver Caqouy Patterson. The Blue Aces lost to Junction City, 49-42, but the season left the team with a chip on their shoulder after accomplishing something the school program hasn't done in over 30 years. "Everyone thinks last year was just a lucky season," said senior linebacker and K-State commit Tobi Osunsami. In two games the offense scored more than 80 points.

As the team experienced success, their freshman quarterback suffered from a season-ending injury right before the playoffs. "It was crazy, but as a freshman what I did..it was a great experience," said Deonate Mitchell, East quarterback. This year the team returns to a new season after losing 18 seniors last year and 11 seniors this year. "Right now, I am waiting on the right leader to step up but as of now, no, I don't know who that will be," said Akpan.