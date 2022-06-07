TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As political campaigns continue to heat up ahead of the elections this November, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is reminding Kansans that placing political signs on the highway right of way is prohibited.

“By law, all right of way on state highways is exclusively for public highway purposes,” KDOT said in a news release. “Only regulatory, guide signs and warning signs placed by KDOT are allowed on the 9,500-mile state highway system. KDOT has jurisdiction over all interstate, Kansas and U.S. routes.”

KDOT maintenance crews will remove these signs as they find them, and they will be taken to the closest KDOT office. Political signs not retrieved from the offices will be disposed of after the election.

Campaign advertising is allowed on private property bordering state right of way. However, permission must be granted by the property owner first.

A state law passed in 2015 related to the placement of campaign signs on the city- or county-owned right of way does not apply to state highway right of way.