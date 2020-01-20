President Trump defense blasts ‘flimsy’ impeachment case

WASHINGTON (NBC) – On the eve of his Senate trial, President Trump’s legal team laid out a detailed defense in a 110-page trial memo, calling his impeachment a “rigged” and “brazenly political” process.

The attorneys are urging Senators to “swiftly reject” the charges, stating they say don’t allege a crime and don’t meet constitutional grounds for impeachment.

“Abuse of power is not, is not the criteria for impeachment. Any more than dishonesty would be a criteria for impeachment,” Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz says.

Democrats point out the Constitution doesn’t require a crime for impeachment, and they argue abuse of power is reason enough.

The Trump team’s brief doesn’t deny that the president pressured Ukraine to announce investigations of Democrats, including Joe Biden, but argues he was within his rights to pursue corruption.

House impeachment managers, meanwhile, are readying their arguments for removing the president from office, saying he “abandoned his oath to faithfully execute the laws and betrayed his public trust.”

LATEST STORIES: