Live Now
President Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

President Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

Politics

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE USERS HAVING PROBLEMS SEEING ADDRESS CLICK HERE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Watch President Trump’s third State of the Union address live at the United States Capitol. It starts at 8 p.m. The Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar.

The White House says President Trump will talk about his accomplishments in office, but isn’t predicting whether he will stick to that script.

President Trump has invited special guests to help him highlight key themes. Among those invited is an Oklahoma mother who lost her Army husband to a roadside bomb in Iraq. Another guest is a California man whose brother was killed by someone the White House contends should have been deported rather than released from jail. Other guests help illustrate Trump’s advocacy for school choice and opportunity zones.

The White House released details about 11 guests around midday Tuesday. A more complete guest list was expected before Trump’s nationally televised address.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories