President Trump delivers 2020 State of the Union address

MOBILE USERS HAVING PROBLEMS SEEING ADDRESS CLICK HERE

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Watch President Trump’s third State of the Union address live at the United States Capitol. It starts at 8 p.m. The Democratic response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar.

The White House says President Trump will talk about his accomplishments in office, but isn’t predicting whether he will stick to that script.

President Trump has invited special guests to help him highlight key themes. Among those invited is an Oklahoma mother who lost her Army husband to a roadside bomb in Iraq. Another guest is a California man whose brother was killed by someone the White House contends should have been deported rather than released from jail. Other guests help illustrate Trump’s advocacy for school choice and opportunity zones.

The White House released details about 11 guests around midday Tuesday. A more complete guest list was expected before Trump’s nationally televised address.

LATEST STORIES: