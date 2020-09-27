President Trump holds special conference at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, announced he would be holding a conference Sunday at the White House.
The conference comes just a day after President Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barret to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away September 18 at the age of 87 years-old.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 person dead in fatal injury accident in Phillips County
- New find at lost city in Kansas
- Police apprehend suspect after chase and multi-vehicle crash in Southeast Wichita
- 2 hurt in southwest Wichita shooting
- Taylor’s Forecast: Cooler temperatures and showers and storms today