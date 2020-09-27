President Trump holds special conference at White House

Politics

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, announced he would be holding a conference Sunday at the White House.

The conference comes just a day after President Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barret to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away September 18 at the age of 87 years-old.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories