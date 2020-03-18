Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary

1  of  85
Ark City closing some public facilities Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Progressive Newman ousts Rep. Lipinski in Illinois primary

by: SARA BURNETT, Associated Press

Marie Newman

In this Monday, March 9, 2020, photo, Marie Newman smiles as she campaigns in the Archer Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Newman almost unseated Illinois Republican Rep. Dan Lipinski a staunch abortion opponent and one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, in 2018, and is trying again in the March 17 primary. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Progressive Marie Newman won a rematch Tuesday with Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, unseating one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress in a victory for abortion-rights and women’s groups that have targeted the eight-term congressman for years.

Newman topped Lipinski and two other challengers to win the primary in the heavily Democratic Chicago-area district after losing by about 2 points in 2018. Lipinski is the first congressional incumbent to lose in a primary race this cycle.

The win all but assures that Newman, 55, will take over the seat that Lipinski’s father held for nearly three decades before he retired after the 2004 primary and local Democrats chose his son to replace him on the general election ballot.

Newman, a former management consultant who started and led an anti-bullying nonprofit, argued Lipinski no longer reflected the views of the district, which backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, a democratic socialist, over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primary. She called herself the “true Democrat” in the race, and said she would fight for Medicare for All, abortion rights and a path to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally.

“What a journey,” Newman said in a statement her campaign released Tuesday night. “I am bursting with pride and gratitude for the amazing coalition who helped bring about much needed change in our district. We are going to work together to lower healthcare costs, to fight climate change, and to continue building a hospitable community for everyone, no matter where you come from.”

Lipinski, 53, opposes abortion rights and voted against the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul. He argued that he has delivered for the district, which includes parts of Chicago’s southwest side and its suburbs. He was endorsed by the AFL-CIO as well as the Chicago police and fire unions, and he criticized Newman and her supporters as too extreme.

Newman got financial help from groups including Emily’s List, NARAL and Planned Parenthood Votes, which support abortion rights. Her endorsements included Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, a progressive who unseated an incumbent Democrat in the 2018 primary and started her own PAC to help others do the same.

Abortion rights were on the mind of voters such as Julie Marie, 54, who said she grew up in Chicago near Lipinski’s father and has voted in the past for Lipinski. But she said as she learned more this election cycle about his anti-abortion stance, it was “a deal breaker.”

“I know more now,” said Marie, who runs a small family store and lives in the Chicago suburb of Burbank. “I grew up in the same ward as his father, so maybe I didn’t pay attention (to his views). Now I know too much.”

Mitch Bramstaedt, a 58-year-old employee benefits consultant, also said he was turned off by Lipinski’s position on abortion.

“I’m a Democrat, and he’s basically a Republican,” Bramstaedt said.

The other Democrats in Tuesday’s race were Rush Darwish, who owns a television production studio, and Charles Hughes, a mechanic for Nicor Gas who was a precinct captain for the elder Rep. Bill Lipinski.

___

Associated Press reporter Don Babwin contributed from Burbank, Illinois.

