WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas schools could be required to start class after Labor Day, that’s if a proposed bill gets support in Topeka. Three Kansas representatives are sponsoring this pre-filed bill hoping it will get debated in the next legislative session.

One of those lawmakers told KSN that moving the start date back could cut down on air conditioning costs for schools and would keep kids out of hot buses during the warm days of August. The idea of pushing back the start of school to help prevent heat troubles also aligns with newly elected Wichita school board member Ngoc Vuong.

“Pushing it back to September hopefully addresses some of the issues like heat wave concerns,” said Vuong.

In Wellington, the proposal is prompting some questions about schedules for both academics and athletics.

“The calendar committee would have some challenges to make sure they got all of our events in, and you’d have to look at push the start of a season later,” Wellington School District Communications Specialist Russ Sturm said.

Representative Bill Rhiley from Wellington calls this a “pro-family legislation” and went on to say, “We are not advocating a longer summer break or a longer school year.”

Before the idea moves forward, Sturm and Vuong both say that more voices should be heard.

“Some people have their routines already set year by year, and something like this might upset the apple cart a little bit with some parents or some teachers,” said Sturm.

“Administrative assistant paraprofessional or other classified staff and then also students so prioritizing those voices and the voices of our parents as opposed to district leadership or building level administrators,” said Vuong.

The issue could be debated in the coming legislative session that starts in January.

If it were approved, it wouldn’t take effect until the 2025-26 school year.