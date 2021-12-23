Prosecutors: Kansas lawmaker shouldn’t get diversion

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors say a 21-year-old Democratic state lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother is no longer eligible for diversion.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon said in a Zoom hearing on Wednesday that the issue is that a warrant was issued for Aaron Coleman after a motion to revoke his bond was filed in the wake of his arrest last month on suspicion of drunken driving.

But Coleman’s attorney, David Bell, said he didn’t know what had changed to prevent diversion. A hearing is set for Jan. 7.