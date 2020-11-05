Protests erupt as counting continues

(NBC News) — As a nation waits for a winner in the 2020 presidential election, Americans are hitting the streets.

Demonstrations are taking place across the country as vote counting continues.

Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden turned out to demand that officials nationwide “Count Every Vote.”

Supporters of President Trump are out in force, as well, echoing the president’s unsupported claim that the election is being stolen from him. 

In several states, election officials are taking steps, like setting up barriers in Arizona, to prevent the repeat of tense clashes seen Wednesday as pro-Trump demonstrators harrassed election workers and tried to enter places where ballots are being counted. 

