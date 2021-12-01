Record-breaking: Kansas sees over 3.5 billion business dollars in 2021

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday that the state of Kansas had invested more than $3.5 billion in businesses across the state in 2021, breaking the previous record of $2.5 billion that was set in 2020.

“This announcement is more proof that, despite the challenges over the last two years, business is booming in Kansas,” Kelly said. “It’s not rocket science; businesses want to be in communities that are growing and attracting families. We will continue building on this success by staying laser-focused on the issues that Kansans elected us to take care of — like fully funding our public schools, strengthening our roads, bridges, and high-speed internet, and protecting access to health care.”

In 2021, Kelly’s administration closed 312 different economic projects that represented over $3.69 billion in investments made by private businesses. They have also seen an increase of 12,000 jobs.

The increase brings the total amount of jobs created by Gov. Kelly’s administration to around 40,000 since she took office in Jan. 2019.

“The dynamics of disruption in our economy are very real,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Yet from the beginning, Gov. Kelly’s economic development team has worked day and night to create opportunities for Kansans in these unprecedented times. We are proud of these historic investment and job numbers, but nowhere close to satisfied.”