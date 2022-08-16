KANSAS (KSNW) – The race to recount. Nine counties in Kansas are now hand counting each vote in the primary’s “Value Them Both” amendment question. This comes less than 24 hours after supporters raised more than $100,000 to make it happen.

According to the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office, two forms of payment for $119,664 were received on Monday, and now nine counties will be recounted. These counties include Lyon, Sedgwick, Shawnee, Thomas, Johnson, Douglas, Jefferson, Harvey, and Crawford.

Three counties shared they have already begun their recount. Sedgwick County will begin its recount on Wednesday with more than 149,000 ballots to count.

“We have a lot of ballots to count, but that’s why we’re trying to get a big board. I don’t foresee any problems with completing by the deadline,” said Angela Caudillo, the Sedgwick County Election Commissioner.

To finish the count, 200 election workers are needed in Sedgwick County.

“We’re looking for people who can anytime as early as 7 in the morning to as late as 10 p.m. They need to be available Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday,” said Caudillo.

In Crawford County, counting began at noon on Tuesday. Twelve workers jumped in to count more than 10,000 ballots.

“We did. We just got started, but they’re doing great. We’ve moved a lot faster than we thought we would,” said Lisa Lusker, the Crawford County Clerk.

Counting is also underway in Harvey County, the only county in Kansas selected to hand count both the Republican’s Treasurer race and the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment.

“12,551 ballots for the constitutional amendment and then the state treasures race is only Republican ballots and there 7,571 of those,” said Rick Piepho, the Harvey County Clerk and Election officer.

Piepho said they have eight people helping, and they hope to be done by Wednesday.

Thomas county was halfway done by 2 p.m. on Tuesday with a 100% match from election day.

“I am excited to see [and] to show the public that our machines are accurate. That we run safe, accurate elections in Thomas County,” said Keesa Mariman, the Thomas County Clerk.

All nine counties have until Saturday, Aug. 20 to complete the recount and report those results to the Secretary of State.