Rep. Roger Marshall says he he sees ‘no evidence’ pointing to President Trump’s guilt during impeachment hearings

Politics

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas congressman Roger Marshall is closely monitoring the impeachment hearings. He says he is waiting for a “smoking gun.”

“All the evidence I’ve seen points to the president’s innocence, that there’s just no evidence that’s pointing to his guilt,” said Rep. Roger Marshall. “So I can’t imagine any new piece of evidence coming forward, but I’m attentive, I’m listening, I have an open mind.”

Marshall says even if the house votes to impeach Trump, he is confident the republican-controlled senate would not remove him from office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories