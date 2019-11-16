Rep. Roger Marshall says he he sees ‘no evidence’ pointing to President Trump’s guilt during impeachment hearings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas congressman Roger Marshall is closely monitoring the impeachment hearings. He says he is waiting for a “smoking gun.”
“All the evidence I’ve seen points to the president’s innocence, that there’s just no evidence that’s pointing to his guilt,” said Rep. Roger Marshall. “So I can’t imagine any new piece of evidence coming forward, but I’m attentive, I’m listening, I have an open mind.”
Marshall says even if the house votes to impeach Trump, he is confident the republican-controlled senate would not remove him from office.
