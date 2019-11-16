Roger Stone: Guilty on all counts

(NBC News) Republican operative Roger Stone, a close advisor to President Trump, was found guilty Friday of all seven counts against him, including witness tampering and making false statements.

He is the sixth Trump aide or advisor to be convicted of charges brought as part of the Mueller investigation.

Prosecutors said Stone lied about his contacts with the Trump campaign and withheld documents during a House Intelligence Committee deposition in 2017.

The trial lasted for nearly two weeks.

Prosecutors painted the 67-year-old Stone as a serial liar who tried to bully witnesses, coercing them to not cooperate with authorities.

He faced charges of lying to congress, witness tampering and obstruction.

Stone did not testify and instead the jury heard nearly an hour video clip of his Intelligence Committee testimony.

Prosecutors, who had Stone’s emails and texts, said he pressured Randy Credico, a radio talk show host and former comedian, to lie about being an intermediary between him and Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange.

Stone could face up to 20 years in prison.

