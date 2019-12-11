Russia Probe Justified, But Errors Were Made

(NBC News) – The Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz Wednesday about his report on the origins of the Russia probe.

“We found no, no bias,” Horowitz said, concluding that the FBI had good reason to open an investigation into possible Russian influence on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

The findings undercut the president’s frequent claims of a witch hunt.

At the same time, problems with how the probe was conducted were revealed.

“Many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate handpicked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations,” Horowitz testified.

The inspector general detailed serious mistakes in the court application to monitor a former Trump campaign aid, including relying on unverified information.

