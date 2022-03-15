TOPEKA, (KSNT)—A proposal to ban “sanctuary cities” in Kansas is receiving strong opposition from residents and lawmakers of a county that recently joined those ranks.

Wyandotte County, which has also been the centerpiece for conversations over a controversial redistricting map, is now targeted with new legislation that would outlaw a county ordinance protecting immigrants in the area.

“It’s going to put a target on people’s back, and you’re going to see more people go back into hiding. We’re right now just getting people out of the shadows,” Rep. Louis Ruiz, a Democrat who represents Wyandotte County, said.

Wyandotte County’s ordinance, known as the “Safe and Welcoming” ordinance, would grant municipal ID cards to undocumented immigrants, and also make it illegal for the Unified Government to collect immigration data, unless required by state or federal law.

However, the bill introduced by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, would require the local government to provide notice to police officers of an immigrant’s status and would require local ID cards to state that they are not valid forms of state identification.

Ruiz is the Ranking Minority Member for the state’s House Federal and State Affairs Committee, which held a hearing on the bill Tuesday. A packed room of opponents spoke out against the bill with many having concerns over how it would impact the state’s immigrant population.

Alejandro Rangel-Lopez, the lead coordinator for the New Frontiers Project, a group working to empower marginalized communities, testified against the bill. Rangel-Lopez referenced his own experience as a child of immigrants, claiming the newly proposed legislation would also target “mixed-status” families.

You may say that this legislation does not target legal immigrants, only those that are undocumented. However, the harsh reality is that many of us, including me up until a few years ago, live in mixed-status families. That is, families where some are so-called legal immigrants and others who were not as fortunate are undocumented and living in the shadows of society, doing many of the jobs that employers are now struggling to fill.” Alejandro Rangel-Lopez, New Frontiers Project

In his testimony, Rangel-Lopez argued that the fear of being deported can dissuade people from reaching out to law enforcement, even in critical times.

“That’s what stopped my mom from reporting her abusive-ex-husband,” Rangel-Lopez said. “That’s what delayed her justice and cost her her right to see my two older siblings grow up as they were kidnapped by her ex-husband and taken to Mexico. This happened in the year 2001, she couldn’t see them until she got her green card this year, twenty-one years later.”

The Attorney General, Derek Schmidt, also spoke at the hearing Tuesday, and emphasized his support of the bill at the Kansas GOP convention over the weekend, voicing his concerns over the ordinance.

“That instructs their police officers not to cooperate and communicate with federal enforcement authorities and says they’re going to start issuing local governmental IDs,” Schmidt said. “That’s a problem and it ought to be unlawful.”

Among other issues, opponents argued that the state shouldn’t interfere with how counties operate, citing the long-held standard of local control. In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Ruiz also mentioned the strong contributions of immigrants to the workforce.

“Like I asked the Attorney General, what’s our message to the state?” Ruiz said. “What’s our message to the country? What’s our message to the world?”