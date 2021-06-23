Schwab seeks second term as Kansas secretary of state

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced he will seek a second term, saying the state needs leaders who will defend election integrity.

In a press release Wednesday announcing his candidacy in the 2022 election, the Overland Park Republican touted his efforts to implement election security, improve business services and modernize office functions.

He says it is imperative the state protect its election processes and streamline business filings. He took office in 2019.