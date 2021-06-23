Schwab seeks second term as Kansas secretary of state

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab (Courtesy: Kansas Secretary of State’s Office)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab has announced he will seek a second term, saying the state needs leaders who will defend election integrity.

In a press release Wednesday announcing his candidacy in the 2022 election, the Overland Park Republican touted his efforts to implement election security, improve business services and modernize office functions.

He says it is imperative the state protect its election processes and streamline business filings. He took office in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories