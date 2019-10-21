Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ivanka Trump will visit Wichita Thursday

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out to greet the media during his meeting with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the US State Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump’s advisor, Ivanka Trump, will visit Wichita Thursday

The two will first visit WSU-Tech National Center for Aviation Training for a tour and round table with Dr. Sheree Utash, President of WSU Tech and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, and a board of business, education, government, and not-for-profit leaders who provide recommendations on how to ensure American workers remain the best workforce in the world. After the round table concludes, a group of Wichita-based aviation companies will sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, including Spirit AeroSystems, the largest employer in the state of Kansas.

Also, Pompeo and Ivanka Trump will visit Textron Aviation for a tour and meet and greet with Textron Aviation employees who have benefited from Textron’s Pledge to America’s Workers. The Textron Aviation opportunities have been realized largely through the Aviation Pathway partnership with WSU Tech. This program is a high school aviation curriculum, where students have the opportunity to receive their high school diploma and technical certificate in Aviation Production or Aviation Maintenance upon graduation. The classes take place at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training, and the students are guaranteed an interview with both Textron Aviation and Spirit AeroSystems upon completion.

The White House Pledge to America’s Workers was launched by President Trump and spearheaded by Ivanka Trump in July of 2018. The mission was to call upon employers large and small to join this initiative to create more jobs and strengthen our economy.

LATEST STORIES: