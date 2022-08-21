WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County has released its “Value Them Both” Abortion Amendment recount results on Sunday, Aug. 21 after missing the deadline that was Saturday, Aug. 20, because the Sedgwick County election commissioner found some things she wanted to double-check.

The no votes still came out on top.

“After the recount, the official total was yes, 61,843 and no, 85,885,” said Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo.

Eight other counties completed the recount on time, and the numbers they released did little to no change to the initial tally.