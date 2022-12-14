WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Republican Party has nominated Chase Blasi to take Senator Gene Suellentrop‘s seat following his resignation in the new year.

A news release said that on Wednesday evening, the Sedgwick County Republican Party held a Special Convention of Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen from Senate District 27 to fill a vacancy following Senator Gene Suellentrop’s resignation, effective Jan. 2, 2023.

Out of the 68 eligible precinct leaders, 66 were in attendance, and two candidates were nominated: Karl Peterjohn and Chase Blasi.

Blasi won the majority vote.

From here, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will review the nomination to appoint Blasi in the coming days.

“Thank you to the dedicated Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen of Senate District 27 for their service this evening,” the release said. “Events like tonight highlight the importance of elected men and women representing precincts.”

In Oct. 2021, Suellentrop pleaded no contest in a DUI and reckless driving case. He was given 18 months of probation.