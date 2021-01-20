Sen. Marshall attends President Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. attended the inauguration of Joe Biden on Wednesday with his wife Laina. He issued the following statement regarding President Biden’s inaugural address.

“Today, my wife Laina and I joined all Americans to witness the Constitutional transition of power to President Joe Biden,” said Senator Marshall. “It is important that both sides of the political spectrum continue to lower the national temperature and recognize opportunities for common good. I have hope that we can work with the new Administration on behalf of Kansas as we tackle extremely pressing issues facing our nation including: getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants and needs it, boosting job recovery, and opening businesses and our economy back up to the historic levels we saw before the pandemic.”