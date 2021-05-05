Sen. Marshall responds to Trump’s ban on Facebook

Politics

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has called the decision to uphold the Facebook suspension of former President Donald Trump “disappointing.”

The social network’s independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

Sen. Marshall noted the decision was expected, but he finds the decision disappointing.

“No one should be surprised that a bunch of partisan speech czars are working to silence one of our nation’s strongest conservative voices,” said Sen. Marshall.

In announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to continue using the platform was too great.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories