Senator Roberts announces intent to acquit President Trump in impeachment trial

Politics

by: KSN News

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts delivered remarks on the Senate floor announcing his intent to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment in the Senate trial.

“I will vote for acquittal,” said Sen. Roberts. “The prosecution did not prove President Trump committed any impeachable offense. I hope after this matter is concluded on Wednesday, the entire Congress can get back to the important work of the people.”

For a video of Senator Roberts’ speech, click here.

