Senator Roger Marshall releases statement on upcoming impeachment proceedings, plans to attend Biden inauguration

In this image from video, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement regarding Senate impeachment proceedings:

“Tomorrow, my wife Laina and I will both be attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden to witness the peaceful transition to a new Administration.

“As leaders, we must now do everything we can in the coming months to ensure the levers of government are fully operational. Not only is it unconstitutional to impeach a President after he leaves office, I firmly believe an impeachment effort at this juncture will only raise already heated temperatures of the American public and further divide our country at a time when we should be focused on bringing the country together and moving forward. Whether it’s getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all those who want and need it, boosting job recovery, or opening our economy back up to pre-pandemic levels, we have real work to do.

“Without a doubt, there are brighter days ahead for our country, and looking back should not be on our agenda.”