Supporters and protesters come out to see presidential candidate Joe Biden in Dunmore

Just a handful of protesters turned out today and not many more supporters showed up for presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania.

In any case, they all have an opinion to express about former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

Just outside McGregor Industries where former Joe Biden visited, supporters of Biden, as well as those who stand behind President Trump, came out to have their voices heard.

“I just wanted to show my support for President Trump and my displeasure with the democratic party that Joe Biden is the head of,” said Joe Granteed, President Trump supporter.

Granteed wrote signs he hopes Biden and his supporters will read.

He is just one of a half dozen Trump supporters who came out, even speaking with Biden supporters.

“I know he always proclaims to be from here, but I don’t know of anything he really did for this area other than come here for votes,” Granteed said.

“Just to show my support. I really wanted to show my support. I’m the only person in my town with a Biden sign on my front lawn,” said Janet Burgan, Biden supporter.

Burgan drove an hour to be with more than a dozen other Biden supporters — all hoping to get a glimpse of the presidential candidate and to try to hear what he has to say.

“There are a lot of Pennsylvanians who believe in clean water and clean air, and less corporate welfare and healthcare for all.”

Supporters and protesters have since left the area.