Supreme Court keeps federal executions on hold

by: Mark Sherman, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington. The Supreme Court is preventing the Trump administration from re-starting federal executions next week after a 16-year break. The court on Friday, Dec. 6, denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is preventing the Trump administration from restarting federal executions next week after a 16-year break.

The court on Friday denied the administration’s plea to undo a lower court ruling in favor of inmates who have been given execution dates. The first of those had been scheduled for Monday, with a second set for Friday.

Two more inmates had been given execution dates in January. Attorney General William Barr announced during the summer that federal executions would resume using a single drug, pentobarbital, to put inmates to death.

